Lincolnton man sentenced to 8 years in bicyclist’s death

A 22-year-old Lincolnton man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday to killing a Caldwell County bicyclist.
As part of his sentence, Steffan Aleksander Robinson was ordered to keep a picture of the bicyclist with him at all times.
Robinson pleaded guilty to felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, driving left of center and felony serious injury by vehicle in the Aug. 3, 2015, death of Tyler Finley Sims, 29, of Granite Falls.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes ordered Robinson to pay $7,150 in restitution to the Sims family. He also ordered the family to give Robinson a picture of Sims.
Sims was hit head-on by Robinson’s 2007 Saturn Aura as he was biking to work along Highway 127 near Clark Tire in Hickory.
Sims was following traffic laws for bicyclists and wearing a helmet when Robinson swerved across multiple lanes and hit him, police said.
Sims’ parents and wife addressed the court at Robinson’s plea and sentencing.
“While he didn’t mean to kill anyone that day, the choice is why we are here today,” said Tyler Sims’ mother, Melissa Sims, according to the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office. “There is no amount of time a judge could give to you to make us feel better for killing our son.”
“On that weekend, Mr. Robinson did not act as a responsible citizen,” father Michael Sims said. “What has been taken away from us is not something we would want anyone in this courtroom to endure.”
Katie Sims spoke of how her son, not even 3 years old, will never have a relationship with his father.
“On Aug. 3, 2015, my life was changed,” she said, according to the district attorney’s office. “The life I knew with the man I loved was gone in the blink of an eye, our hopes and dreams gone for the future. Mr. Robinson’s careless decisions have left me a widow and single mother. I pray that you will turn your life around and make an impact while you can.”
