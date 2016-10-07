Police request help identifying I-85 truck looters during Charlotte protests

Police are asking the public for help in identifying Interstate 85 truck looters during the Charlotte protests over the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
For the first time on Friday, police released photos of people around fires at the trucks. A large group blocked I-85 traffic near West W.T. Harris Boulevard Exit 24 on Sept. 20 and broke into several trucks, police said.
The break-ins occurred after a peaceful protest in University City at about 7 the night before, according to the city of Charlotte.
An hour later, the crowd grew more aggressive. At 8:30 p.m., the Civil Emergency Unit – what Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department calls its riot unit – was sent in “to de-escalate the situation and restore order,” the city said in a statement.
But the friction grew – around 9 p.m., people began damaging police cars and throwing things at officers. Around 1:30 a.m., demonstrators began moving toward I-85.
Traffic in both directions was shut down at about 1:45 a.m. and looting began. Another round of tear gas cleared the highway at 3 a.m. and it was reopened about 3:30 a.m. as a crowd descended on the Walmart in the 7700 block of North Tryon Street where they broke windows and looted the store.
One demonstrator was arrested and 16 officers were hurt, none critically. No citizens were reported injured.
Police on Friday asked the public for additional photographs that might have been taken at the scene of the truck break-ins.
Police also asked for help in identifying the owner/operators of the several trucks broken into that morning. One company has already been identified and is in contact with CMPD, police said.
One of the trucks might belong to “Performance Food Group” as indicated by markings on the trailer. One of the three vehicles was a large commercial box truck and might have been empty when entered, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD’s University City Division at (704) 432-3900.
Information can also be provided anonymously via CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600; http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
