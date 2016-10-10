Man wearing clown makeup, carrying hatchet arrested in Union Co.

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say they were called to an Indian Trail gas station for a suspicious person wearing clown makeup. He was later found with a hatchet in his bag.
When Union County deputies arrived at the Wilco Convenience Store, along the 2700-block of Chambers Drive in Indian Trail Sunday evening, they said the man was gone.
People in the store said he was acting suspicious and was wearing dark clothes, a toboggan and clown paint on his face.
Deputies began searching the area and found 20-year-old Travis Quenton Pressley nearby.
According to investigators, Pressley was carrying a backpack which contained a small quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a hatchet.
He was placed under arrest for trespassing, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
