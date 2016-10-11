Man hits youngsters riding golf cart, fires shotgun at neighbors and deputy

A man hit two youngsters riding a golf cart and fired a shotgun at neighbors and a sheriff’s deputy on Monday night, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.
The neighbors and deputy escaped injury by taking cover behind a garage on Silhouette Lane in northern Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said. Silhouette Lane is off the Tomlin Mill Road exit of Interstate 77.
The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. when a 911 caller said a man was firing a gun at people at Friendship Road and Silhouette Lane. Deputy Will Goforth was the first officer to arrive and saw the caller and other neighbors scurrying to behind a garage. When Goforth left his car, the assailant fired the shotgun in his direction, and Goforth took cover with the residents.
The suspect, Jeffery Glenn Daniels, 51, then barricaded himself in his home in the 100 block of Silhouette Lane. After several minutes of trying to negotiate with Daniels, deputies captured him without incident when he tried to escape out the back of the home, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Daniels had earlier argued with youngsters riding the golf cart, Campbell said. He hit them and took an infant from a neighbor and began to carry the baby into his house, the sheriff said. When a parent of one of the juveniles tried to confront Daniels, he responded by bringing the shotgun from his home and firing it toward the parent and other neighbors, according to Campbell.
The youngsters were treated for minor injuries and released. The infant was unharmed.
Daniels was charged with assault on a female, first-degree kidnapping, resisting a public officer, assault with a firearm on a public official, assault on a child under 12 and possession of a firearm by a felon. Daniels was in the Iredell County Detention Center on Tuesday on $200,000 bail.
Daniels was convicted of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for drugs and five counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, according to the sheriff. Since 1983, he has been sentenced to probation and active prison sentences multiple times. Records show Daniels was last on probation in 2008.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments