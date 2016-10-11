Union County drug trafficking suspect arrested again while free on bail

A Union County drug trafficking suspect was arrested again last weekend while free on bail on similar drug charges.
Michael Paul Westmoreland, 51, was arrested after a deputy stopped him on charges of speeding and texting while driving on U.S. 74 Saturday night near Carolinas HealthCare System Union.
K9 Sammy gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs, and a search of the vehicle found trafficking levels methamphetamine, plus marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Westmoreland was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and various traffic infractions. He was jailed on $50,000 bail.
Westmoreland was arrested in June in Union County on similar charges. He was in the Union County Jail until September, when he posted bail. When Westmoreland was arrested in June, he was free on bail pending a December 2015 drug arrest, the sheriff’s office said.
