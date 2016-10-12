Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shoots, wounds robbery suspect

A suspect was shot and injured when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded Wednesday night to an armed robbery in progress at a west Charlotte business.
The incident happened at Cash American Pawn in the Walmart shopping center on Wilkinson Boulevard. The caller said two suspects had entered the business and were robbing it at gunpoint, police said.
When officers entered the store, one of the suspects fired a handgun at them, police said, and one officer returned fire. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to Carolinas Medical Center with a minor injury. No officers, employees or bystanders were injured, police said.
SWAT officers were called to the scene and cleared the building without locating the other suspect.
As is standard procedure in any police shooting, the officer will be placed on administrative leave and the Internal Affairs Bureau will investigate whether CMPD policies and procedures were followed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
