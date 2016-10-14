Teen charged in 6 Charlotte business robberies

Police on Friday arrested a 17-year-old in connection with six Charlotte business robberies.
Joshua Nathan Koiyan was arrested without incident on Spratt Street, off Statesville Avenue and North Graham Street. Police charged Koiyan with six counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. Koiyan’s bail information wasn’t available Friday night.
The robbery spree began Oct. 4 when MMYT Food Mart in the 3000 block of Shamrock Drive was held up at gunpoint.
The same store was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon, followed several hours later by a robbery at gunpoint of the Boost Mobile store in the 4300 block of The Plaza and then a robbery at the Plaza and Milton Food Mart in the 6000 block of The Plaza. Soon after that robbery, the Run-In Convenience store in the 1900 block of Milton Road was robbed at gunpoint.
On Thursday afternoon, EZ Light in the 4400 block of The Plaza was robbed at gunpoint.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments