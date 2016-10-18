Active shooter drill scheduled Friday at Mecklenburg County courthouse

Court officials and sheriff’s officers will stage a “live active shooter” drill in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse 2-5 p.m. Friday.
An administrative order was issued to close the courthouse to the public on Friday afternoon. Anyone who needs to file something after 12:30 p.m. can do so at the Criminal Magistrates’ Office, 801 E. Fourth St. directly across the street from the courthouse.
The sheriff’s office will begin clearing the courthouse of all non-authorized personnel and conduct the staging for the drill from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Officials are closing the courthouse to prevent someone who doesn’t know about the drill from mistakenly calling 911 or trying to intervene in a lethal or non-lethal way.
