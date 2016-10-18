2nd suspect arrested in Charlotte pawn shop robbery

A second suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection with last week’s robbery of a pawn shop on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Police said they arrested Jamal Westbrooks, 25, of Cornelius after finding a vehicle suspected of being involved in the Oct. 12 robbery of Cash American Pawn, which is in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.
Westbrooks was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was jailed on $75,000 bail.
Last week, police arrested Bobby Lannell Hargrove, 18, of Charlotte also in connection with the robbery. Hargrove also is accused of shooting at officers. He suffered a minor injury after an officer returned fire.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak
