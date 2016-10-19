Iredell D.A.: Deputies justified in fatally shooting bat-wielding man

Iredell County sheriff’s deputies were justified in fatally shooting a man who attacked people with a baseball bat in June, District Attorney Sarah Kirkman concluded, according to the (Statesville) Record & Landmark.
Kirkman recommended that no charges be filed against deputies David Golden and Danny Wyatt in the shooting of Clayton Thomas Millsaps, 29, according to the newspaper.
Millsaps had assaulted two people with a bat and was coming after the officers, according to a sheriff’s report after the June 10 shooting, the Observer reported at the time. The deputies were called to investigate a disturbance in the 100 block of Estes Road, off Wilkesboro Highway (N.C. 115) southeast of Love Valley.
When deputies arrived, the suspect ran from a hiding place at the edge of woods. He hit a person who had called authorities for help, knocking the person to the ground, Sheriff Darren Campbell’s report said.
The suspect hit a second person who tried to intervene, according to the report, and then charged the deputies. Millsaps was shot after disregarding their orders to stop and drop to the ground, Campbell’s report said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments