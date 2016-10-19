Woman arrested in fatal stabbing of 61-year-old Gaston County man

A Belmont woman was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal stabbing of a 61-year-old Lowell man.
Iva Dawn Helms, 32, called 911 on Saturday to report finding James William Dellinger dead from a knife wound in his home in the 700 block of Perkins Street, Gaston County Police said.
Helms had previously been Dellinger’s roommate and had stayed with him for several days recently, police said.
Police said they charged Helms after conducting several interviews and consulting with the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office and Gaston County District Attorney’s Office. Helms was arrested at her home in the 1100 block of Cason Street without incident. She was jailed without bail.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Lowell Police Department at 704-824-8540, the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
