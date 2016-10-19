3rd suspect arrested in Charlotte pawn shop robbery

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Wednesday arrested a third suspect in connection with a Wilkinson Boulevard pawn shop robbery.
Police arrested Christopher Noel Ortiz, 18, in Hickory and charged him with three counts of kidnapping, robbery with dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Ortiz is accused of helping rob Cash American Pawn in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard on Oct. 12.
Police previously arrested Jamal Westbrooks, 25, of Cornelius, and Bobby Lannell Hargrove, 18, of Charlotte in connection with the robbery.
Hargrove was injured by a responding officer’s bullet or in some other way during the robbery, police said. His injury was minor, police said.
Joe Marusak
