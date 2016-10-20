Police: Same man robbed 2 Charlotte stores

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of a man suspected of robbing two Charlotte stores at gunpoint.
The man is suspected of robbing the 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road on Sept. 18 and the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Valleydale Road on Wednesday afternoon.
The robber fired a shot from a handgun in the Family Dollar before receiving money from the store.
The robber is in his mid-30s to his 40s and 6-feet- to 6-feet-2-inches tall. He wore a blue shirt, blue jeans, a black hat and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
