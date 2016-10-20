Crime

October 20, 2016 2:13 PM

Police: Same man robbed 2 Charlotte stores

By Joe Marusak

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of a man suspected of robbing two Charlotte stores at gunpoint.

The man is suspected of robbing the 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road on Sept. 18 and the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Valleydale Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The robber fired a shot from a handgun in the Family Dollar before receiving money from the store.

The robber is in his mid-30s to his 40s and 6-feet- to 6-feet-2-inches tall. He wore a blue shirt, blue jeans, a black hat and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

