Lincoln County kidnapping suspect apprehended

Lincoln County sheriff’s officers apprehended a man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend twice in the last three months.
Officers again scoured the area around Hines Circle Road in the eastern end of the county and found suspect Jacob Allen Houser, 21, hiding in the attic of a relative’s home at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators had searched for Houser since Wednesday morning, when he was suspected of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Cowan’s Ford Road. Houser is accused of hitting a man at the home and carrying his ex to a waiting vehicle. The 22-year-old woman was found safe.
Houser also was wanted in connection with a July 16 incident. Deputies were dispatched to the Cowan’s Ford Overlook after a passing driver reported a male hitting a female there. The woman was screaming and waving her arms as the male screamed at her. The male then ran to the edge of the hill at the overlook and disappeared over the edge, investigators said.
The woman told officers she was at her home on Cowan’s Ford Road when she heard a knock at the door. She partially opened the door and her ex-boyfriend, Houser, forced his way inside, she told investigators.
The victim said Houser grabbed her by the throat, dragged her out of the home and into his pickup truck. He drove her to the Cowan’s Ford Overlook, pulled her out of the truck and toward the water, she said. The woman began to scream, which drew the attention of the passing driver.
In connection with the July 16 assault, Houser was charged with one felony count each of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling and assault by strangulation inflicting physical injury, and misdemeanor counts of interfering with emergency communications and driving while license revoked.
In Wednesday’s assault, Houser faces additional charges of first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize or injure the occupant, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, felonious restraint and resisting a public officer. He also has outstanding charges from Iredell and Mecklenburg counties.
Houser was jailed on $759,945 bail late Thursday.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments