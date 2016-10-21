Police search for robbers of 7 Latino-owned Charlotte and Huntersville businesses

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the armed robbers of seven Latino-owned restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses since January.
Police on Friday released surveillance photos of the robbers, who are Hispanic males, about 5-feet-4-inches to 5-feet-6-inches tall and of thin build. One has red wavy or curly hair, police said.
The robberies occurred Jan. 12 and Aug. 27 at La Centro Americana, 5721 South Blvd.; April 17 at Los Reyes Mini Mart, 7701 Sharon Lakes Road; April 22 at Rodriguez Supermarket, 1409 Eastway Drive; April 30 at La Pasadita Mexican Store, 500 Old Statesville Road in Huntersville; Sept. 2 at Tienda La Una, 4832 Central Ave.; Sept. 9 at La Pachuquena, 7520 N. Tryon St.; and Oct. 14 at La Villa, 3045 Freedom Drive.
Anyone with information about the robbers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments