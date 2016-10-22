Woman fatally shot in Gastonia early Saturday

A woman was fatally shot in Gastonia early Saturday.
Police found the woman unresponsive after they were called to a home in the 900 block of Nottingham Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Police have not released the woman’s name or age. No one has been arrested, police said.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. Call Gastonia police Detective Robert Bryson at 704-866-6702 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
