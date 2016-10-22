Man arrested after heroin found in his underwear

The reputed head of a Rowan County heroin trafficking ring was arrested on Thursday after sheriff’s investigators found 12 grams of “China White” heroin hidden in his underwear.
Jarvis Lamont Pate, a.k.a. “Star,” 35, was jailed on $1 million bail after undercover officers bought heroin from him four times since September in parking lots of Rowan County businesses, the sheriff’s office said.
Pate has what the sheriff’s office called a “massive” criminal history, including a 2010 voluntary manslaughter conviction in Scotland County and numerous drug convictions.
Searching his home on Thursday, investigators found more drugs and a safe containing two handguns, one of them loaded, along with loose ammunition and $5,700 in cash. Another loaded handgun was found in the same closet as the safe.
Pate was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, maintaining a dwelling for drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kimberly Michelle Guske, 37, of Salisbury was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. She was jailed on $10,000 bail.
Also in connection with the case, James Arthur Smith, 45, of Salisbury was charged with possession of heroin and trafficking methamphetamine. He was jailed on $10,000 bail.
Pate’s possession of firearms charge will be referred to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible federal prosecution, the sheriff’s office said.
