Police: Driver was speeding when he hit and killed Charlotte pedestrian

A 51-year-old pedestrian died when he was hit by a speeding driver while crossing outbound Wilkinson Boulevard at Remount Road on Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Beaver Jett was hit shortly before 7 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
The driver, Gaberial Morgan, 35, of Charlotte stayed at the scene until police arrived. Morgan was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He is free on $100,000 bail.
Morgan wasn’t hurt after the left front of his 1998 Honda Civic hit Jett, police said. No alcohol use appears to have been involved in the wreck, police said.
Anyone who saw the crash or has information about the case is asked to call CMPD Detective Matthew Sammis at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
