$100,000 in high-grade marijuana intercepted by Iredell County sheriff’s investigators

Iredell County sheriff’s investigators “made a huge impact” on Troutman-area marijuana sales after intercepting a box containing $100,000 worth of the drug, Sheriff Darren Campbell said Tuesday.
Narcotics investigators obtained a warrant to open the box and found about 11 pounds of two types of high-grade marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a duffel bag.
The investigation into the shipper and recipient continues, with arrest warrants expected soon, Campbell said. The investigation has crossed state lines, the sheriff said. No further details on the investigation were immediately available.
