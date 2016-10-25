Authorities search for abducted 2-year-old

Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old abducted in Guilford County on Oct. 17.
Sheriff’s investigators issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for Joseph Richardson Pearson, who is white, about 20 inches tall and weighs seven pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The toddler might be in a white 2000 Ford F-150 with N.C. license tag number PBJ-2697.
Joseph is believed to be with Jimmy Ray Pearson and Allissa Corrinne Fink, the sheriff’s office said.
Pearson is 28, white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Fink is 24, white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone who sees the pickup or the suspects or toddler should call 911 or *HP.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
