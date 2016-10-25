3 high school students accused of stealing Donald Trump campaign signs

Authorities arrested and charged three high school students with stealing Donald Trump/Mike Pence campaign signs in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
Caldwell County sheriff’s investigators received a tip at about noon Tuesday that the driver of a silver Ford Focus was stopping along U.S. 321 and pulling up Trump/Pence signs.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonathan Kirby spotted the car in the Valmead community and stopped the car with the help of a Lenoir police officer. Twelve Trump/Pence campaign signs were found in the car, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.
Aurora Elizabeth Solis, 17, of Hickory; Yamied Vasquez Rueda, 16, of Newton; and Brandon Alonzo Castorena, 16, of Conover were charged with stealing political signs and possession of stolen property.
All three are students attend Newton-Conover High in Catawba County and were released to their parents, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We are here to enforce the law and protect the rights of all candidates,” Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments