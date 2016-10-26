23 arrested in Iredell County on prescription drug charges

Iredell County sheriff’s investigators arrested 20 men and women early Wednesday suspected of peddling addictive prescription drugs.
“Operation Autumn Harvest” led to charges ranging from possession with intent to sell and deliver to trafficking in various prescribed drugs.
“We made an effort to target the sellers of these drugs to help reduce the number of pills which reach our community,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement announcing the arrests. “If these drug dealers will sell to an undercover investigator they don’t know, I am sure they would have no problems selling them to children or young people as well.”
Campbell also urged doctors and pharmacists to more often use the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, saying “it would certainly assist us in our efforts.”
Sheriff’s narcotics officers charged and arrested Norman Andrew Batz, 29; Kayla Dawn Caudill, 25; Billy Ray Eagle Jr., 30; Ryan Michael Forcier, 28; Julius Cordell French, 22; and Austin Lee Hector, 19.
Also, Kayla Busbey Hilton, 33; Timmy Lee Hudnall, 53; Christine Elizabeth Lankford, 22; Tracy Marie Lynch, 39; Melissa Rhea Malone, 44; and Kenneth Guy Miller Jr., 26.
Also, Jody Wiley Mullins, 53; Danielle Corrine Redfield, 23; Randall Todd Poole, 28; Jonathan Bruce Shires, 26; Lisa Ann Spencer, 42; and Terry Lee Waller, 59.
Also, Gregory Devon Wilson, 45; Rebecca Lynn Hayworth, 25; Mary Goodson Redden, 68; Patricia Barnes Keene, 56; and Christina Jean Norman, 19.
