Statesville area man accused of sexually assaulting girl

A Statesville area man was jailed this week in connection with the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 16.
Carl William Lee Schoneman Jr., 39, was arrested on charges of statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested Schoneman after interviewing the girl at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville as well as several witnesses. The Iredell County Department of Social Services alerted the sheriff’s office to the case. Schoneman was jailed on $250,000 bail.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
