71-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies, was ‘acting out of his head’

A 71-year-old man is accused of shooting at Rowan County sheriff’s deputies who responded to a 911 call that the man “was acting out of his head.”
The deputies had just moved from a door of the home when it was shot at with a .45 handgun on Thursday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputies were not hurt.
Deputies responded to the home in the 6900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in the Rockwell community at about 10:30 a.m. Family members told the officers that the man had multiple firearms in the house and was armed with a handgun.
After the shots were fired into the door, deputies were eventually able to get the man to leave the home.
Deputies obtained warrants charging Robert Dean Ashby with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement official and one count of resisting a public officer.
Ashby was taken by EMS to a hospital for a medical evaluation. He will be arrested on the charges once he leaves the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
