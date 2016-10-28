Photo shows man who police say tried to rob a Mooresville McDonald’s

Mooresville police on Friday released a photo of a man suspected of trying to rob the McDonald’s restaurant off Interstate 77 Exit 33 late Wednesday.
The man failed to take any money or food from the restaurant on Gateway Boulevard during the attempted armed robbery, police said. No one was hurt.
The man is in his early 30s and wore baggy clothing , including a red sweatshirt and blue jeans, and a camouflage hat.
Anyone with information about the intruder is encouraged to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Mooresville-South Iredell Crimestoppers at 704- 658-9056.
