Standoff ends at uptown apartment, 3 armed robbery suspects in custody

Three armed robbery suspects are in custody Friday night after a several-hour standoff with police at a recently opened uptown apartment complex.
Police announced at 8:30 p.m. that the standoff had ended at the Circa Uptown complex in the 300 block of Graham Street.
The standoff began at 3:30 p.m. after police said they went to an apartment to serve arrest warrants on armed robbery suspects.
Officers contacted two suspects in the apartment who were taken into custody. A third suspect barricaded himself in the apartment.
A SWAT team and negotiators were called in. Police set up a perimeter, contacted the male suspect and moved residents from the complex as a precaution.
After a standoff with SWAT and speaking with negotiators, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
All three suspects were taken to police headquarters for interviews and will be charged and jailed, police said.
Police said they will release the suspects’ names once they are formally charged.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments