5 charged with DWI on Providence Road

Police made five driving while impaired arrests at an overnight traffic safety checkpoint in the 1300 block of Providence Road.
Four people were charged with driving while their licenses were suspended and one for having no license. Police filed four drug charges and 24 citations for registration-inspection violations.
Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Mint Hill and Cornelius police departments issued 54 total charges during the checkpoint from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. J.D. Wood of CMPD’s DWI Task Force said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Q
Comments