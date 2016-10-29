Crime

October 29, 2016 1:21 PM

Police search for SUV that hit and killed Gastonia woman

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Gastonia police are searching for a burgundy or dark SUV that hit and killed a 44-year-old woman as she walked in the 2700 block of Court Drive late Friday.

Wanda Sue Hearn of Gastonia died at the scene after she was hit at about 9:45 p.m., police said. The SUV continued west on Court Drive toward Cox Road, according to police.

Physical evidence on the scene indicates the SUV might be a 2007-2012 GMC Acadia, police said. The SUV has front passenger-side damage from hitting the woman.

Anyone with information about the SUV or the driver is encouraged to call Gastonia police Officer J. Ewers at 704-866- 6702.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

