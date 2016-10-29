State prison officer arrested on drug charges in Rowan County

A 12-year correctional officer at a state prison in Salisbury was arrested Thursday on heroin and marijuana charges.
Tasha Renee Redmond, 35, of Salisbury, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for illegal drugs, possession of heroin and possession of marijuana. She is free on $4,000 bail, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Redmond is a sergeant at Piedmont Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison for male offenders, according to the sheriff’s office.
She was arrested a week after investigators obtained a warrant to search her home in the 100 block of Vista Drive and found heroin, marijuana, three handguns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $5,700 in cash.
Before executing the warrant, investigators had stopped a car on Webb Road driven by Jarvis Lamont Pate, a.k.a. “Star,” 35, who lives with Redmond. Pate had heroin and marijuana with him, including in his underwear, investigators said.
Authorities described Pate as the reputed leader of a heroin trafficking ring. Pate has a lengthy criminal history, including a voluntary manslaughter conviction and four drug convictions, the sheriff’s office said.
Another suspect, Kimberly Michelle Guske, 37, of Salisbury also was arrested as part of the investigation.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments