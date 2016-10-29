Police search for SUV that hit and killed Gastonia woman

.Gastonia police are searching for a burgundy or dark SUV that hit and killed a 44-year-old woman as she walked in the 2700 block of Court Drive late Friday.
Wanda Sue Hearn of Gastonia died at the scene after she was hit at about 9:45 p.m., police said. The SUV continued west on Court Drive toward Cox Road, according to police.
Physical evidence on the scene indicates the SUV might be a 2007-2012 GMC Acadia, police said. The SUV has front passenger-side damage from hitting the woman. The front right headlamp, fog light and/or bumper might have damage, police said.
The SUV is believed to have turned right toward Ozark Avenue after the collision. The vehicle was coming from the Smyre Drive area of Gastonia before hitting Hearn, police said.
Anyone with information about the SUV or the driver is encouraged to call Gastonia police Officer J. Ewers at 704-866- 6702.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067
