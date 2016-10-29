Lenoir man arrested in theft of Donald Trump sign at early voting site

A Lenoir man was arrested and jailed on Saturday in connection with the theft of a Donald Trump campaign sign from outside an early voting site.
Caleb Thomas Eanes, 21, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of a political sign and jailed on $500 bail, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.
Trump’s sign was stolen outside Rutherford College Town Hall on Wednesday. Rutherford College is a town of about 1,300 people in southeastern Burke County.
Several witnesses gave descriptions of the man and his vehicle to sheriff’s deputies.
Eanes was arrested without incident and taken to the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.
Also this week, Caldwell County sheriff’s investigators charged three Newton-Conover High students with stealing Donald Trump/Mike Pence campaign signs in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
The students were released to their parents.
“We are here to enforce the law and protect the rights of all candidates,” Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones said.
