Thousands of OxyContin pills seized during I-77 traffic stop in Iredell County

Iredell County sheriff’s investigators made their largest seizure ever of OxyContin pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 77 southbound just north of Statesville last week, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The 5,330 pills that were seized have a total estimated street value of $160,000, Campbell said.
When deputies stopped a Land Rover SUV for several traffic violations, one of the officers saw a bag of marijuana when the driver opened the glove box to get his registration card, Campbell said. Deputies then found a “false bottom” paint can with the 30-milligram OxyContin pills inside. OxyContin is a highly addictive pain reliever. Officers also found a Nike shoe box containing a half-ounce of marijuana.
Anthony Jaron Prettyman and Cory Michael Laurenson, both 26 and from Elmira, N.Y., were charged with felony maintaining a vehicle to transport of controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Both were jailed on $2 million bail.
Investigators also seized the 2009 Land Rover and at least 2,000 in cash.
Sheriff’s officers and special agents from the federal Department of Homeland Security office in Charlotte are further investigating the case.
