Ankle monitor leads to arrest of 6 in stolen vehicle case

A teen’s electronic ankle monitor led to the arrest of six suspects in a stolen vehicle case on Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Police responded to a home in the 6400 block of Monroe Road where the victim said his vehicle was stolen overnight.
Through the electronic monitoring system, police determined that Emanuel Escobar, 18, had been where the vehicle was stolen.
Police began tracking Escobar’s ankle monitor to contact him about the case. They tracked him to the Arboretum area and saw the stolen vehicle with six people inside, but the suspects drove away when they saw the officers.
Police said they did not pursue the vehicle but continued to track Escobar’s ankle monitor to Wynyates Lane, where all six were detained.
Also arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle were Keiondre Henderson, 16, Elias Cruz Octaviano, 17, Darnell Alcala, 16, Rony Portillo, 21, and a 15-year-old. Escobar, Henderson and the 15-year-old juvenile also were charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.
“Thanks to the collective efforts of Independence Division Patrol Officers and Detectives, these suspects were arrested before they could cause further harm to the community,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with more information about the case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments