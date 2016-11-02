Man found not guilty in fatal shooting in west Charlotte park

A Charlotte man has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the November 2014 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Shakeem Dickens in a west Charlotte park.
Joseph Gerall Banks, 25, also was found not guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon after his five-day trial in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.
Dickens’ body was found shortly after 11:15 a.m. Nov. 22, 2014, in a park off the 3900 block of Bristol Drive, in the Westerly Hills neighborhood between Wilkinson Boulevard and Ashley Road.
Officers had been called about a person in need of help, and they reported finding the body in nearby woods. Medic pronounced Dickens dead at the scene.
Dickens, also of Charlotte, was jailed several times since 2013 on charges that included robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, resisting a law enforcement officer and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, Mecklenburg County jail records show.
Banks was previously found guilty of common law robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while his licensed was revoked, court records show.
