For third time in a month, vandals strike a GOP headquarters in North Carolina

For the third time in less than a month, a Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina was hit by vandals, this time in Alamance County.
The phrase “(expletive) Trump” was spray-painted on bricks outside the headquarters. A sign and a door also were spray-painted.
“This is deeply troubling to our Alamance County GOP members and volunteers, but even more so, this is troubling for our nation,” Alamance County GOP chairman Ben York said Friday. The headquarters remained “open for business,” and “nothing is going to get in our way,” he said.
Representative Mark Walker, who represents North Carolina District 6, says this is the second crime in his district in less than a month.
The GOP headquarters in Orange County was firebombed in mid-October. Also in October, shots were fired at the county headquarters in Bayboro, Pamlico County.
