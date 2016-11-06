Butler High football coach charged with assault on a female

A football coach at Butler High School in Matthews has been charged with assault on a female, according to Mecklenburg County sheriff’s records.
Brian Hales, 43, of Matthews was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Saturday at 9:39 p.m. No further details on the case were available.
Hales is in his sixth season as Butler’s head football coach, with a record of 67-13, including 10-1 this season. The Butler Bulldogs clinched the Southwestern 4A conference title Friday night with a win over rival Independence High School. Hales led Butler to the 4AA state championships in 2012, when the Bulldogs finished the season 15-0.
In 2013, Butler was named Xenith National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee. Hales received the Yoast Award, named after the legendary coach Bill Yoast, whose story was told in the movie “Remember the Titans.”
This is a developing story.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments