61-year-old woman accused of bilking friends of more than $130,000

A 61-year-old Union County woman is accused of bilking her friends and acquaintances of more than $130,000.
Nancy Kathryn Williams of Fairview was arrested on Tuesday and charged with eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said Williams sought large amounts of money from several people in recent months, claiming she needed to pay off liens on a property and would repay the loans. In several cases, Williams wrote checks for repayment that were returned for insufficient funds, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said Williams used the borrowed money for other purposes.
Williams was being booked at the Union County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, and her bail had not been set.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments