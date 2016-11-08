Founder of golf course booking company booked on charge of stealing from the firm

The founder and former CEO of a Charlotte-based company that offers online discount golf course bookings was arrested and charged on Tuesday with stealing at least $10,000 from the firm.
Christopher Farrel Quinn, 46, of Fort Mill, was charged by York County, S.C., sheriff’s investigators with breach/breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.
Quinn founded ClickitGolf.com, which says on its website that over a million golfers have booked rounds at its affiliated courses nationwide since 2001, including The Tradition Golf Club, Highland Creek Golf Club, Birkdale Golf Club and 12 others in the Charlotte area.
A woman who answered the phone at Quinn’s home said Quinn had no comment.
The company was based in South Carolina until new CEO David Moore moved it to Charlotte in May, Moore told the Observer. Moore said he took over the company in April.
“I was made aware of several accounting and cash discrepancies by our accounting team,” Moore said in an email reply to the Observer. “After consultation with legal counsel and private investigators, I had a duty to report to local authorities. They conducted an investigation and issued an arrest warrant that was executed last night.
“The financial crimes division of the York County Sheriffs Office decided to prosecute,” Moore said. “Outside of filing the initial complaint, I have not been involved in the investigation.”
Company operations will continue, he said.
“I am saddened and disappointed that Mr. Quinn has been arrested,” Moore said. “Mr. Quinn was relieved of any duties. Now that law enforcement is involved, I am hoping what was taken can be recovered, and everyone can gain new perspective and move past this distraction.
He said the company has added “fiduciary checks and balances to insure the safety and security of company property and funds remain in tact for our investors and our customers.”
Staff Researcher Maria David contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
