Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Mooresville

Mooresville police arrested a Georgia homicide suspect late Monday.
Just after 10 p.m., police learned a man wanted for a 2015 homicide in Gwinnett County, Ga., was staying with a relative in Mooresville. Officers contacted authorities in Gwinnett and confirmed that Jasper Andreas Perez-Molina was wanted for murder.
Officers arrested Perez-Molina at his sister’s home in the 1000 block of Mebane Street without incident. He was in the Iredell County Detention Center on Tuesday awaiting extradition.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
