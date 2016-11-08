Crime

November 8, 2016 7:28 PM

Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Mooresville

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Mooresville police arrested a Georgia homicide suspect late Monday.

Just after 10 p.m., police learned a man wanted for a 2015 homicide in Gwinnett County, Ga., was staying with a relative in Mooresville. Officers contacted authorities in Gwinnett and confirmed that Jasper Andreas Perez-Molina was wanted for murder.

Officers arrested Perez-Molina at his sister’s home in the 1000 block of Mebane Street without incident. He was in the Iredell County Detention Center on Tuesday awaiting extradition.

