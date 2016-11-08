Arrest made in robbery, kidnapping of woman on Sharon Road near SouthPark mall

Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the robbery and kidnapping of a woman at a gas station on Sharon Road near SouthPark mall.
The woman was filling her car tire with air at 3:30 a.m. Monday when a man with a handgun robbed her and forced her to drive him to an ATM, police said. The man made the woman withdraw money from her account and give it to him. He left with the money, and the woman called 911 for help.
Information and evidence gathered by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police armed robbery detectives led to Alexis Rodriguez being identified as the suspect in the robbery. CMPD’s Crime Analysis Unit and Providence Division officers assisted in identifying Rodriguez.
On Tuesday night, police found and arrested Rodriguez without incident.
Rodriguez was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments