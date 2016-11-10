Crime

November 10, 2016 8:52 PM

Police search for robber of 2 east Charlotte convenience stores

By Joe Marusak

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the armed robber of two east Charlotte convenience stores on Wednesday.

The 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive was robbed at 12:20 a.m. About 15 minutes later, Cornor Mart in the 2100 block of Eastway Drive was robbed. No one was injured, police said.

The robber has long dreadlocks, is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and of thin build. He wore a gray hoodie with stripes and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

