Police search for robber of 2 east Charlotte convenience stores

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the armed robber of two east Charlotte convenience stores on Wednesday.
The 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive was robbed at 12:20 a.m. About 15 minutes later, Cornor Mart in the 2100 block of Eastway Drive was robbed. No one was injured, police said.
The robber has long dreadlocks, is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and of thin build. He wore a gray hoodie with stripes and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
