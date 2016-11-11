Suspect in Charlotte killing arrested in West Virginia

Police arrested a Charlotte homicide suspect in Charleston, W.Va., this week without incident.
Joshua Samuel Welch, 22, of Charlotte, was charged in connection with last Saturday’s shooting of Gregory Brown, 19, in the 2200 block of West Boulevard. Brown died on Thursday at Carolinas Medical Center, according to police.
Welch will be extradited to Charlotte on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries and possession of a firearm by a felon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they have no timetable for Welch’s return.
Welch and Brown knew each other, according to CMPD. Police are not saying if they know a motive behind the shooting.
Welch was found guilty of felony breaking and entering in Mecklenburg and Union counties, assault on a government official and felony larceny, court records show.
He has trials pending in Guilford County on charges of assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious injury and trials pending in Mecklenburg County on marijuana and resisting a public officer charges, according to court records.
Brown had trials pending on charges of communicating threats, injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon, records show.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments