Teen arrested in break-in and theft at Concord firearms store

Concord police arrested a Charlotte teenager in connection with the Oct. 19 break-in and theft of a firearm at The Ideal Sportsman on U.S. 601.
Corey Raymond Parker, 17, was charged with breaking and entering, and larceny of a firearm. He was in the Cabarrus County Jail on Saturday on $300,000 bail. A pistol was stolen and a shotgun was damaged, according to a police report.
Police believe the case is unrelated to recent break-ins and thefts at Repent Arms and Eagle Guns & Range in Concord. On Sept. 27, someone drove a stolen black GMC Sierra into Repent Arms and stole a rifle and about a dozen handguns. On Oct. 21, someone plowed a stolen Mercedes SUV into the side of Eagle Guns & Range to steal 16 handguns. Those cases remain under investigation, police said.
So far this year, about 900 guns have been stolen from federally licensed firearms retailers in the Carolinas – a record pace. That’s more than the states’ combined total for the previous two years, data show.
In fact, more guns have been stolen in the Carolinas this year than any other field division in the country covered by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, agency spokesman Corey Ray said.
