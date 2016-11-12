Driver hits and kills S.C. motorcyclist, eludes police by carjacking another vehicle

A motorcyclist died Saturday in Rock Hill after being hit by a driver who ran a stop sign and escaped police by carjacking another driver, authorities said.
The motorcyclist was hit at about 12:30 p.m. on Heckle Boulevard at Russell Street by the driver of a black Chrysler 300 that had a paper tag, police said.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene.
The Chrysler 300 continued up an embankment and crashed into woods, police said.
The driver ran and soon carjacked a 2000 white Jeep Cherokee on Oates Street. The Cherokee has a square body style and N.C. tag EAZ7956.
Police said the driver wore a burgundy top, black pants and no shoes. Anyone who sees him should call 911.
The York County, S.C., Coroner’s Office will release the motorcyclist’s name once family members are notified.
Joe Marusak
