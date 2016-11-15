Man seriously injured in a shooting outside popular Plaza Midwood bar Tuesday

A man was shot and seriously injured outside a popular hangout in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service call at 1:47 a.m. at the Snug Harbor nightclub, a local bar and music venue at the the 1200 block of Gordon Street, right off Central Avenue near Zada Jane’s Corner Cafe.
The victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times and transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
A witness told police she observed the victim and another unknown man arguing inside the bar. Other witnesses say the two walked around to the side of Snug Harbor where the shooting happened.
The shooter, who has not been identified, then drove off.
CMPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. WBTV, an Observer media partner, contributed.
