Fired TSA agent charged in drug trafficking case

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University Pause

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'