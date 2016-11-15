Fired TSA agent charged in drug trafficking case

A Charlotte Transportation Security Administration agent has been charged in a drug trafficking case after a lengthy investigation which included surveillance.
Jamie Blunder, 48, is accused of being a drug distributor who traveled between Charlotte and Greensboro, court documents filed with United States District Court say.
Eight other people are also accused of being a part of the drug network.
Blunder is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail. At one time, agents believed he maintained a cocaine inventory worth at least $10,000.
Blunder worked as a TSA agent at the Charlotte Douglas International airport and was just fired on Friday, said a TSA spokesperson. TSA agents screen baggage for illegal and prohibited items and monitor security at the nation’s airports.
“Blunder drives from his home in Charlotte to the Greensboro area in order to meet other members of the conspiracy who provide narcotics to him in exchange for money,” Special Agent Michael D. McNeely said. Blunder stores the drugs in a co-conspirator’s home and distributes them to other members of the network, McNeely said.
David Plate, 44, Alafia Fowlkes, 42, Samuel Little, 58, Irvin Lampley, 56, Aaron Dixon, 40, Cameron Roberts, 29, and Dennis Harrington, 47, were all arrested on charges of conspiracy, attempting to distribute and possess with intent to distribute schedule I and schedule II controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute schedule I and schedule II controlled substances.
A ninth person, 48-year-old Willie Nevius, has not been arrested yet.
The investigation into Blunder’s alleged drug connections started with a traffic stop last year for speeding. The complaint said Blunder showed his Homeland Security credentials to try and mitigate the traffic stop with a state trooper. A search revealed Blunder faced felony cocaine charges in 2008 which had been dismissed.
The complaint says Blunder failed to properly detail disclose the nature and details of the 2008 drug arrest in his TSA application.
Further investigation revealed Blunder had declared bankruptcy in 2012 and currently had a $72,000 Mercedes registered in his name and had purchased a home in Charlotte. The complaint says Blunder makes very little as a TSA agent.
A review of his bank accounts showed more than $80,000 made in cash deposits over 2 ½ years, according the complaint, and that at least one deposit of $1300 was linked to a drug deal under surveillance.
The complaint Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police used a K9 to sniff several cars in the airport parking lot and that the K9 alerted to the scent of narcotics coming from Blunder’s car.
Many of the associates Blunder is accused of working with in the drug network have extensive criminal histories.
Federal agents tracked Blunder through surveillance, cell phone records and GPS. The complaint details several accounts where agents say Blunder was involved in drug deals.
Concerning one of them, the complaint says Blunder and associate David Pate had concerns about the quality of a large order of cocaine because they were getting it from new people.
Blunder was still under surveillance at the beginning of November and was arrested on the 9th.
The complaint says Blunder used his TSA credentials to try and mitigate law enforcement stops while he traveled to further business of the drug network. The complaint says agents do not believe Blunder conducted aspects of his drug business while at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
