Seat belts at issue in Cleveland County crash that killed 3

Three people, including two teenagers, have died after a head-on collision Monday night, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Monday on South Post Road near Cleveland Avenue. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Toby Reinhardt, 18-year-old Jacob Wright and 27-year-old Antonio Brown.
Officials said Reinhardt was driving north on South Post Road when he went off the road, over corrected and crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. Troopers said none of the three victims was wearing a seat belt.
“Seat belts save lives. I can’t sit here and tell you for sure what would have happened, but I think they would have had a greater chance of surviving the collision if everyone had been restrained,” Sgt. Greg Johnson said.
Wright’s and Brown’s families declined to comment.
Reinhardt’s uncle, Johna, said the family is devastated and still in disbelief that Toby is gone. “It’s like a nightmare,” Reinhardt said.
Reinhardt said Toby will not only be missed by family, but also by the community. “He has always been good to people, always helping people. He was well-liked,” Reinhardt said.
The two passengers in the other car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Johnson said they were wearing seat belts.
Reinhardt said he hopes young drivers learn from this crash. “Wear your seat belt,” he said. “It could be the difference between life and death.”
Troopers are still investigating what caused Reinhardt to go off the road, but they don’t believe speed was a factor.
