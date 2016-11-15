Crime

November 15, 2016 8:39 PM

Employee shot during robbery of Family Dollar store in Charlotte

A Family Dollar employee was shot and is being treated for injuries after a robbery at the East Sugar Creek Road store around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers said the employee was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the men involved was described as a black male in his late 40s to 50s, wearing a brown leather jacket and toboggan. The second man was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

Images of both men were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

