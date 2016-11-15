Employee shot during robbery of Family Dollar store in Charlotte

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith Pause

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

0:50 LeUyen Pham reads to kids

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

0:31 Fire damages uptown condos under construction

1:54 Charlotte police protests: from peaceful to violent