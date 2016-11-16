Charlotte 15-year-old dies after being shot following Sunday fight

A 15-year-old shot in east Charlotte on Sunday has died.
Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Sherington Way at 2:41 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, CMPD said they found Zavier Ellis suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teen was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he died Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed.
People who knew Zavier said he was a student at Independence High School. The shooting reportedly occurred after a fight outside a vacant home near the high school.
Detectives were on scene looking for witnesses throughout Sunday. They said this is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
