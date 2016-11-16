CMPD: Keep your wits when going online to sell or buy

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had a message Wednesday for Charlotte-area consumers: Keep your guard up when buying or selling online.
Police working in University City say they’ve noticed an increase in crime surrounding the use of apps or online sites to buy, sell or trade.
Sites such as Craigslist, LetGo, VarageSale and OfferUp have become increasingly popular as sellers look to unload unnecessary items and buyers hunt for a deal. But these online transactions also can lead to crime.
Be vigilant, CMPD says, and avoid risky situations like these:
▪ ”Too good to be true” sales of phones, electronics or expensive shoes at significant savings.
▪ Any transaction where the exchange of money or merchandise takes place at sunset or after dark.
▪ Meetings where you’re asked to go to an unfamiliar – and potentially unsafe – location.
▪ Going solo. Take a friend along and have them film the transaction with a cellphone, police advise. Or leave a driver in the car with the motor running, just in case a quick escape becomes necessary.
▪ Handing over an expensive item or cash without verifying the identity of the other guy first.
▪ Unlocking a cellphone when handing it to a potential buyer for inspection.
CMPD also makes this offer: Use the nearest police department parking lot when you’re doing business with someone you don’t know.
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
